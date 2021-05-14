City centre building to be bulldozed
A city centre building is to be bulldozed with a block of flats built in its place.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 2:36 pm
The dilapidated building at 21 Cheapside was previously used as an office, but plans are in place to demolish the site and build a three-storey block containing six two-bedroom apartments. It will also contain 12 parking spaces.
Applicants Grange Manor Developments Ltd said that the office building was no longer viable to retain, which Wakefield Civic Society agreed with, although they insisted the new building must enhance the area.