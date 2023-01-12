The decision could lead to a range of commercial or retail outlets being opened at Raines House, including shops or a restaurant.

Originally built in 1968, the building was used as offices but is now largely vacant.

The building, which is at the junction of Denby Dale Road and Ings Road, is already being turned into apartments.

Permission was granted in 2019 to convert the property into 46 flats.

Another application, by Roger Lee Planning Ltd, was passed two years later to build two more storeys to add a further 12 homes.

A further application has now been granted to change the use of the ground floor from offices to retail or commercial units.

A report states future uses for the ground floor could include a shop, cafe, restaurant, bank, estate agent, gym, GP surgery or a creche.

The building has parking for 73 vehicles.

The latest application did not recive any letters of objection or support.

Recommending approval of the latest scheme, a Wakefield Council officer’s report states: “The commercial use would not necessarily lead to a conflict with the residential uses above.

“The site is located on a busy road junction which would likely be the main noise source for the residential units.

“A commercial use at ground floor with residential above is compatible particularly within the city centre where residential development is encouraged within commercial areas.

“The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle in that it would bring commercial floor space within the city centre boundary and make use of an existing building.

“The scheme would not lead to highway safety issues due to the location of the building in an area where on-street parking controls are already in place.”

