City centre road shut for three hours after pedestrian was hit by a car

A main road though Wakefield city centre was cordoned off by police last night after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Marsh Way, next to Trinity Walk, was closed off from around 7pm until 10pm following reports that a person had been hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was injured but police say their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Witnesses say a red BMW was parked up at the side of the road and two police cars were in attendance.

The road was closed at one of Marsh Way's pelican crossings.