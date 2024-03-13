City Fields: Council set to sell land to Taylor Wimpey to build 135 homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deal is the first of a series of developments on local authority-owned land at City Fields.

Planning permission has already been granted to build a range of two, three and four-bed properties on 13 acres of grassland off Neil Fox Way.

The local authority submitted the planning application in August last year with a view to selling the site to a developer to complete the project.

Senior councillors look set to agree to a land sale which would see 135 homes built.

The land was then put on the open market and ten developers expressed an interest.

Cabinet members have been asked to agree to the disposal of the land to Taylor Wimpey UK with they meet on March 19.

Financial details of the sale have not been made public.

The council owns around 60 of 375 acres of land earmakred for development at City Fields.

Around 2,500 homes are expected to have been built when major urban expansion to the east of the city is complete.

Consultants have been appointed to “maximise the opportunities of the council’s land holdings and strategic objectives.”

Council land has been divided into five phases for the purposes of submitting planning applications.

The Taylor Wimpey offer “represents best consideration for the council”, according to a report.

The document says it will help meet local housing and affordable homes targets.

The plan includes 41 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Existing paths that cross the site will be retained and improved.

Fifteen objections to the plan were made ahead of a planning and highways meeting last summer.

Residents living nearby raised concerns over the impact of construction traffic.

Other objections related to fears over flooding and loss of wildlife habitats.

Councillors voted in favour of the plan but imposed a condition to stop Burkwood Drive from being used by construction vehicles.