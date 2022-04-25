City Wetherspoon's will take over neighbouring pub

The Six Chimneys on Kirkgate will incorporate the Wakey Tavern, which has stood empty for a number of years.

The plans were submitted earlier this year by Wetherspoon's and approved on Friday.

Despite just one objection from a member of the public relating to concern over drinking and anti-social behaviour, city planners said the move was acceptable.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tavern has been empty since 2018.

The plans will not only see the existing Six Chimneys expand into the empty premises, but also take over empty three shop units on Lower Warrengate.

A new courtyard beer garden covering more than 3,000 sq ft and fitted with over 200 seats is planned, with one of the empty shop units being converted into a cask cellar viewable to the public.

A first-floor roof garden is proposed with more than 50 seats, as well as an upstairs indoor seating area.

The internal ground-floor space will also more than double in size if the plans are approved.

The Six Chimneys will double in size.

D Wetherspoon's runs more than 900 pubs across Britain, and is popular with customers due to its prices for both food and drinks being lower than many other pubs.

The Wakey Tavern shut in 2018 for refurbishment, which included plans to open a fish and chip counter inside the pub.

Workmen downed tools shortly after work began, after the holding group responsible for the pub was thought to have gone into administration.

The pub, which was formerly known as Bar Zeus, was then put on the market by administrators in 2019.