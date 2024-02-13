Building work to start on housing schemes at old police station and council car parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations are also underway on the construction of townhouses on council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.

The project is the next phase of Wakefield Council’s effort to regenerate the city’s civic quarter.

The work is being carried out by Leeds-based private developer Rushbond.

The company has been granted planning permission to build 29 townhouses across the car park sites.

The former police station building will be converted into 33 flats.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said:

“Early preparation work has started at the former Wakefield Police Station.

Town houses are to be built on the car park at Gill's Yard, in Wakefield city centre.

“This is the next stage in our ambitious plans to regenerate the historic civic quarter.

“Fencing is being installed around the site, including at Rishworth Street and the Gills Yard car parks.

“This will help the team bring machinery and equipment safely onto site.

“Enabling work will then take place around Wood Street, involving some complex ground clearance activity.

Town houses are to be built on Rishworth Street car park.

“This work to remove material from the site is expected to take place for the next few months.”

Planning permission was granted for the work in December 2022 despite concerns raised at the time over the loss of parking spaces in the city centre.

Senior councillors have said efforts are being made to find a city centre site to build a new multi-story car park, with Borough Road named as a possible location.

In January, planning officers gave the go-ahead for Wakefield’s old Crown Court building to be turned into a performing arts venue to include a bar and café as part of the civic quarter project.

Work is due to begin to convert the old police station on Wood Street, Wakefield, into flats.

The 200-year-old building will be brought back into public after standing empty for more than three decades.