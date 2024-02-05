Civic Society calls for nominations for annual design and environment awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The society has staged the competition for good architectural design since 1966.

This year’s awards cover projects started or completed during 2023.

The design awards take account of how, where appropriate, the project fits within the overall street scene and the impact it has on neighbouring properties.

Wakefield Civic Society presented a 2023 design award to CAPA College for their new purpose-built premises on Mulberry Way.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “The society’s design awards are intended to recognise good design – be it in architecture or planning, but we also look at the quality of execution – the choice of materials, the colour palette and the overall finish.

“We’re looking for projects that ‘go the extra mile’, that rise above the everyday and commonplace.”

Design awards have five categories: Best new build or environmental project, best refurbishment project, best shop front, best café or bar front and best residential scheme.

The environment awards focus exclusively on projects that help to improve the environment and have two categories.

The environment enhancement award honours projects that demonstrate imagination and good practice in nature conservation and support sustainable development.

It is open to individuals, businesses, schools, community groups, public agencies, youth groups, local councils, landowners and any other organisation with a suitable project.

The sustainable building and development award acknowledges projects that demonstrate innovation, imagination and good practice that support sustainable development.

It is open to built environment professionals, developers, contractors and landowners.

Mr Trickett said: “Sustainability is today also a key consideration when making an award.

“Our environment awards were introduced in 2020 and reflect the growing concern for what human activity is doing to the natural environment.

“We want to highlight what is being done by developers, businesses, community groups and individuals to help to protect the environment and to help alleviate the effects of climate change.

“In previous years, we have received entries from a number of local businesses and community groups who are caring for local parks, recycling waste, planting trees or growing food.

“We welcome more such applications but it would be really good to see some developers coming forward to show us what they can do”.

Nominations for the awards can be made by anyone, including members of the public, property owners, developers, architects, project managers and residents.

People do not need to be a member of the society to make a nomination and there is no charge for submitting an entry.

To begin with, it is only necessary to submit an address for the project and a short description of why the project is worthy of nomination.

Last year, the society presented awards for the new garden at The Hepworth Wakefield and CAPA College.

Full details of the awards can be found on the society’s website at wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk/design-and-environment-awards.

Anyone wishing to submit a nomination is asked to email details to the society at [email protected] by February 29.

Entries will be considered by a panel of judges appointed by the society.