Civic society design awards to return three years years after being paused due to Covid

The society has been making awards for good design since 1966.

Originally made every two years, the awards are now usually an annual event but were last made in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the society’s design awards will cover projects completed during 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Kevin Trickett

The awards focus on design and implementation, the quality and aesthetics of the design and how the completed project works once complete.

Account will be taken of how, where appropriate, the project fits within the overall street scene and the impact it has on neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations are sought for completed projects across the following five categories:

Best new build or environmental project.Best refurbishment project (building or environmental).Best new/replacement shop front.Best new/replacement café, bar, or restaurant front.Best residential scheme (with 6 or more residential units).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations for the awards can be made by anyone, including members of the public, property owners, developers, architects and project managers.

Nominees do not need to be a member of the society and there is no charge for submitting an entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations are being sought for environment projects undertaken or completed during 2022.

Awards focus exclusively on projects that help to improve the environment in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environment awards are offered in two categories.

The environment enhancement award is for projects that demonstrate innovation, imagination and good practice in nature conservation, the promotion of environmental quality and support of the

Advertisement Hide Ad

wider goals of sustainable development.

It is open to individuals, businesses, schools, community groups, public agencies, youth groups, local councils, landowners and statutory organisations, and any other organisation with a

Advertisement Hide Ad

suitable project.

The sustainable suilding and development award aims to acknowledge building and development projects that demonstrate innovation, imagination and good practice in the efficient use of resources and that support the wider goals of sustainable development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open to built environment professionals, developers, contractors and landowners.

Full details of the awards, including detailed criteria and application forms, can be found on the Society’s website www.wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to submit a nomination for any award is asked to email details to the Society at [email protected] by Friday February 17.

Entries will be considered by a panel of judges appointed by the society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results will be announced at the society’s annual general meeting at Wakefield Town Hall on April 20.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “The society has been making design awards for over 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is twofold. Firstly, we want to encourage property owners to think about the quality of both the design and execution of their building andenvironmental projects and, secondly, we want to recognise those projects that, in our view, meet the high standards we are looking for.

“Our environment awards were introduced in 2020 to focus on what can be done by developers, businesses, community groups and individuals to help to protect the environment and to help alleviate the effects of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad