Civil war comes to life at Pontefract Castle

There was a siege mentality at Pontefract Castle over the weekend as the English Civil War came to life.

Guests visited the dungeons, learned about a siege that took place in the town 375 years ago, watched a battle re-enactment, and watched a blacksmith making armour using techniques from the period.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/06/19 - Press - Pontefract Castle Civil War Day, Pontefract, England - Youngsters & adults learn the ropes of civil war infantry days with relpica muskets.

There was also the opportunity for people to test how they would have managed to scale the walls of a besieged castle.

Visitor could have go at scaling a climbing wall, watch craft demonstrations, and try striking a siege coin.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, said: “The Civil War event was very popular attracting around 1,650 visitors over the weekend.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/06/19 - Press - Pontefract Castle Civil War Day, Pontefract, England - A general view (GV) of the Civil War day at pontefract Castle.

“It was a great day out and we’ve received very positive feedback from families who enjoyed all the action, including the demonstrations, trying out the climbing wall and learning about a siege that took place in the town 375 years ago.”