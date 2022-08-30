Classic car and dog show a hit with families
It was a family-fun packed day in Netherton at the weekend as people turned out to enjoy this year’s Classic Car and Fun Dog Show event.
From shiny cars that just had to be seen to the joyous dog show, it was a memorable event for all involved.
People were able to take a look in envy at some of the country’s most stunning classic vehicles with owners travelling far and wide to take part.
And, whether they were taking part of just spectating on the day, the dog show was indeed fun with prizes handed out in catagories such as most handsome dog, the pooch that looked most like its owner and the dog the judges would most like to take home.
There was entertainment by Andy Taylor and Fearless Dance, food stalls and raffles and, of course, bouncy castles for the kids.
All money raised from the day was in aid of Guide Dogs and Netherton School.