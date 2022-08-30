News you can trust since 1852
Classic car and dog show a hit with families

It was a family-fun packed day in Netherton at the weekend as people turned out to enjoy this year’s Classic Car and Fun Dog Show event.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:05 pm
Netherton Classic Car and Fun Dog Show 2022
From shiny cars that just had to be seen to the joyous dog show, it was a memorable event for all involved.

People were able to take a look in envy at some of the country’s most stunning classic vehicles with owners travelling far and wide to take part.

And, whether they were taking part of just spectating on the day, the dog show was indeed fun with prizes handed out in catagories such as most handsome dog, the pooch that looked most like its owner and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

People were able to take a look around some stunning classic cars.

There was entertainment by Andy Taylor and Fearless Dance, food stalls and raffles and, of course, bouncy castles for the kids.

All money raised from the day was in aid of Guide Dogs and Netherton School.

Cars came from far and wide to take part in this year's show.
A pristine engine.
There was lots of entertainment throughout the afternoon, including from Andy Taylor
Just one of the beautiful dogs attending the show.
Children made the most of the bouncy castles.
People enjoyed taking a look around the beautiful classic cars on show.
Andy Taylor