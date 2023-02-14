Coaches from Carleton Running Community in Pontefract will be among club members taking on a marathon challenge around local rugby league clubs on Sunday, February 19.

Rich Lord and Chris Whawell came up with the challenge as part of their club's charity fundraising events this year for MND Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England Athletics coaches along with other runners from the club are going to be running the 26.2 miles from Wakefield Trinity to Featherstone Rovers to Castleford Tigers before the long stretch up to the Leeds Rhinos ground at Headingley.

Rich Lord and Chris Whawell

Rich said: “One of our aims as a running group is to play our part in the community and to do what we can to help others and if we can combine our running and fitness with raising money and awareness of MND too then we are pleased to do what we can to help.”

Some members of the club will be taking part in different sections of the route as well as others who will be supporting at various parts of the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their fundraising donation link is www.justgiving.com/team/CRC and it is hoped that by taking on this challenge that vital funds can be raised for the MND Association.

Between Christmas and New Year, runners from the club took part in a 7in7 challenge taking on distances of their choice each day, with the coaches amongst runners who ran 10km each day for 7 days.