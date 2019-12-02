Colin Vasey: Police refresh appeal for Dewsbury pensioner missing for two weeks

Police have refreshed their appeal for missing Dewsbury pensioner Colin Vasey as they mark two weeks since his disappearance.

Colin, 81, was last seen on CCTV on Sunday, November 17 at around 6am, close to Dewsbury Minster.

Kirklees Police have conducted extensive enquiries into his disappearance, with specialist search officers, police patrols, underwater search teams, drones and helicopters all involved in the investigation.

More than 17,000 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing him home.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees Police, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We remain acutely aware of the pain Colin’s disappearance is causing for his family. They desperately want some news and have done huge amounts of work themselves to raise awareness of this missing person’s enquiry and appeal.

“We are continuing to commit significant resources to the search for Colin to bring him home to them, and those efforts will remain ongoing over the coming days.

“I want to thank everyone who has got in touch so far to try and help us find Colin.

“The public response to this investigation has been enormous and really underlines his popularity locally, and the sympathy his disappearance has generated.”

Colin, from Shawcross, is thought to have been wearing a blue fleece dressing gown, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Anyone who has information which could aid the missing persons’ enquiry is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 1104 of Sunday 17 November.