Colin Vasey: Police search waterways as hunt for missing Dewsbury pensioner continues

Police are searching waterways and retail parks as they continue to hunt for missing Dewsbury man Colin Vasey.

Mr Vasey, 81, has been missing from his Shawcross home for eight days.

The last confirmed sighting of the pensioner is from CCTV footage which shows him passing Dewsbury Minster at about 6.01am on Sunday, November 17.

Searches for Colin have included the deployment of the full range of emergency services resources, including boats, the police helicopter, drones, dogs and specialist search officers.

In a statement given last week, Mr Vasey's granddaughter, Lauren, said: “My grandad is a very lovable character who is loved by many.

"We just want him home. We are very, very upset and it’s getting harder and harder each day. We just want him home so much.”

Hundreds of people have joined searches for the missing grandfather and more than 15,000 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing him home.

In a statement issued today, West Yorkshire Police thanked the public for their support in the search and confirmed that searches were continuing around the minster, retail parks and waterways in Dewsbury.

DCI Fiona Gaffney, who is leading enquiries to find the 81-year-old, said: “We have had an absolutely overwhelming response to appeals for information as has Colin’s family, and wish to again thank everyone who continues to share appeals.

“Our searches are continuing across Dewsbury and we are acutely aware of the pain and worry Colin’s disappearance is causing his family who are working around the clock themselves to assist with and promote searches.

“Anyone who sees Colin is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 1104 of Sunday 17 November.”

Colin is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, dressing gown, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.