Colleagues appeal to help Pinderfields Hospital cardiologist trapped in Gaza

Colleagues of a Pinderfields Hospital doctor trapped in Gaza are appealing for his safe return.

Dr Ahmed Sabra, a consultant cardiologist, had travelled to the area to visit relatives with his family.

His family was able to escape and cross the border into Egypt - but Dr Sabra was refused entry after being told his name was not on an approved list of foreign nationals.

Now, his colleagues at Pinderfields say they want "everything possible to be done" to bring him home safely, describing him as a "valued member of our team, providing acute cardiac care for patients in West Yorkshire."

A petition has been created on change.org by his worried colleagues, with more than 2,000 people already signing.

They said: " This is not just about one man's life but also about upholding our commitment towards our citizens who dedicate their lives serving others in the healthcare sector.

"Dr Sabra is not just any citizen, he is a respected member of our community, known for his modesty, kindness, and gentle demeanor.

"His desperation resonates with us all as he seeks help for evacuation out of Gaza.

"We call upon the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office and British embassy to expedite their efforts in prioritising Dr Sabra's evacuation along with his family out of Gaza immediately. It's time we stand up for those who have always stood by us during tough times."

A Foreign Office spokesman said they are working round the clock to ensure all British nationals in Gaza who want to leave are able to.

He said: "This involves submitting all details of British nationals and eligible dependents to the Israeli and Egyptian authorities. The authorities then review all cases and give permissions to cross.