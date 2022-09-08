Colourful kites set to fill the sky at annual Heath Common Kite Festival

Organised by Heath Common Association, the Kite Festival is much anticipated by residents and people across the district.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own kites or make their own at the event and watch demonstrations put on by professional flyers.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 4pm.

The Kite Festival held at Heath Common in 2016.

Vice-chairman of Heath Common Association, Julie Stead, said: “We’ve organised this festival for many, many years.

"Last year was our busiest festival, the weather conditions were absolutely perfect and people welcomed the festival following a two year break.

"We invite everyone from across the Wakefield District to come.

"We have everything from kite making, professional kite flyers, as well as stalls and rides.”

Wakefield Kite Festival on Heath Common.

Christmas cards and calendars will also be on sale with proceeds being split between the residents association for the upkeep and maintenance of the village, St Catherine’s Food Bank on Doncaster Road and the Eastmoor Community Pantry at St Swithuns Community Centre.

Julie said: “It is going to be a great day out and everyone is invited, from babies to grandparents. It is going to be brilliant family fun day, the only thing we can’t guarantee the weather.”

The festival returned to the common in 2021 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and bad weather the year before.

There will be a range of stalls, food and refreshments available.

The Kite Festival has only been cancelled once due to bad weather.