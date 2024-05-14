Come and meet Mable! New exotic pet shop opens in Ossett
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new pet shop, on Station Road, officially opened its doors on May 4, with Mable, the reticulated python (longest species of snake in the world) attracting many fans!
Despite a couple of technical issues on the day, including a power cut whilst at their busiest, owner Megan Sykes said they had an amazing opening day.
Speaking about her passion for animals, she said: “I have been interested in animals for as long as I can remember.
”As a child, my parents couldn't take me past a pet shop without me dragging them into it.
"I studied animal management at college then decided university wasn't for me, so went straight into working, starting at an exotic animal shop and rescue and becoming manager there.
"When the opportunity came for me to start my own business, I decided to go for it.”
Along with business parter Ysobel Coles, Primitive Pets was born.
"We are a specialist exotics shop and rescue with a large range of domestic pet supplies also available.
"We aim for our products to be as affordable as possible as we know from keeping animals ourselves how expensive they are.”
Primitive Pets also offers free advice as well as grooming services for reptiles and birds.
"Our open day was amazing,” Megan said.
"We didn't expect so many people to turn up and it meant the world to us. It will definitely be a day to remember for the rest of our lives.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.