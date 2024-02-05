Comic Con is coming! Mario and Luigi, Minecraft, Pikachu and superheroes set to gather at The Ridings this month
With appearances from Mario and Luigi, Minecraft Steve, Bendy, Mario, Yoshi, Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails, Star Wars along with a whole host of superheroes and other characters, it’s set to be a day packed with fun for all the family,.
Visitors will be able to stop to chat and have their pictures taken with their favourites and there will be a selfie backdrop where families can pose.
There will also be a fantastic array of Comic Con related merchandise stalls, selling all sorts of goodies, from toys and collectables, Anime, original artwork, comics, framed figures and hand made goods.
Also, dress like your favourite character as prizes are to be won!
The event will be held on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18.
Entry is free!