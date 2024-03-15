All the fun of Red Nose Day through the years.All the fun of Red Nose Day through the years.
All the fun of Red Nose Day through the years.

Comic Relief: 29 pictures of Red Nose Day fun in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford from 2005-2017

With it being Red Nose Day today, we’re taking a look back from the picture archives to see how people in the Wakefield area have raised funds in the past.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT

From teachers being pied and having their legs waxed to fancy dress tag rugby and pirates, see if you can spot anyone you recognise on these fun pictures!

A fancy dress touch rugby league tournament for Comic Relief at the Wakefield Wildcats stadium in 2013.

1. Fancy dress

A fancy dress touch rugby league tournament for Comic Relief at the Wakefield Wildcats stadium in 2013. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Horbury Academy and the other primary schools in the trust held a week of comic relief fundraising activities in 2017.

2. Horbury Academy

Horbury Academy and the other primary schools in the trust held a week of comic relief fundraising activities in 2017. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Comic relief at Snapethorpe Primary School - Billy Taylor, Keira Burns Scarlett Dixon, Miss King and Holly Dunford in 2015

3. Funny faces

Comic relief at Snapethorpe Primary School - Billy Taylor, Keira Burns Scarlett Dixon, Miss King and Holly Dunford in 2015 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Rachel Clawson and Headteacher Christine Platts, of Hendal Primary School on Red Nose Day in 2011.

4. Antics

Rachel Clawson and Headteacher Christine Platts, of Hendal Primary School on Red Nose Day in 2011. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford