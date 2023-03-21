Commemoration marks 50th anniversary of Lofthouse Colliery disaster that claimed the lives of seven miners
Services and gatherings were held to mark the 50 year anniversary of a Wakefield mining tragedy.
Seven men were killed on March 21, 1973, when miners working on coalseam known as the Flockton Drift at Lofthouse Colliery unexpectedly hit an old tunnel and the water surged in.
Sludge and debris rushed into the pit trapping workers 750ft below ground.
Some were able to escape but seven could not get out.
The men who died were Edward Finnegan, 40, of Kirkhamgate, William Armitage, 41, of Eastmoor, Alan Haigh, 30, of Outwood, Sydney St Clair Brown, 36, of Leeds, Colin Barnaby, 36, of East Ardsley, Charles Cotton, 49, of Leeds and Frank Billingham, 48, of Flanshaw.
Two days of commemoration were held on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 to mark the date.
Tony Banks, former miner and chairman of the Wakefield Mining Heritage Group, said: “It was too really successful days – it all went brilliantly.”
The commoration began with a service at Outwood Parish Church on Saturday.
It was followed by speeches Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and Chris Skidmore from the Barnsley branch of the NUM, at Outwood pit wheel.
At Outwood Memorial Hall there were performances by Lofthouse Brass Band and Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir.
Food, as well as free wine and beer, was provided.
On Sunday there was a service at 2pm at the Lofthouse disaster memorial on Batley Road.
At Alverthorpe Parish Church miners and rescuemen recounted their stories.
Two-hundred people took part in the first day’s events and 100 for the second.
Mr Banks said 36 gallons of beer were drunk.
The tipple of the day was a specially brewed beer created by South Elmsall’s Chin Chin Brewing Company in memory of the Lofthouse Seven.
Mr Banks was at the pit that night in a neighbouring tunnel.
Ahead of the commemoration, he said: “He said: “At about 2.20am there was a surging wind that knocked us over.
“All the air turned. I'd never experienced anything like it and I will never forget it.
“The water flooded in like it would if you pulled the plug out of a bath – three million gallons of water, rock and sludge.
“I'll never forget that night as long as I live.”