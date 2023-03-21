Commemoration marks 50th anniversary of Lofthouse Colliery disaster that claimed the lives of seven miners

Seven men were killed on March 21, 1973, when miners working on coalseam known as the Flockton Drift at Lofthouse Colliery unexpectedly hit an old tunnel and the water surged in.

Sludge and debris rushed into the pit trapping workers 750ft below ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some were able to escape but seven could not get out.

Representatives from Wakefield Council were at the events

The men who died were Edward Finnegan, 40, of Kirkhamgate, William Armitage, 41, of Eastmoor, Alan Haigh, 30, of Outwood, Sydney St Clair Brown, 36, of Leeds, Colin Barnaby, 36, of East Ardsley, Charles Cotton, 49, of Leeds and Frank Billingham, 48, of Flanshaw.

Two days of commemoration were held on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 to mark the date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Banks, former miner and chairman of the Wakefield Mining Heritage Group, said: “It was too really successful days – it all went brilliantly.”

The commoration began with a service at Outwood Parish Church on Saturday.

A service was held in memorial of the Lofthouse Colliery disaster.

It was followed by speeches Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and Chris Skidmore from the Barnsley branch of the NUM, at Outwood pit wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Outwood Memorial Hall there were performances by Lofthouse Brass Band and Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir.

Food, as well as free wine and beer, was provided.

On Sunday there was a service at 2pm at the Lofthouse disaster memorial on Batley Road.

Pit banners were rasied in the church

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Alverthorpe Parish Church miners and rescuemen recounted their stories.

Two-hundred people took part in the first day’s events and 100 for the second.

Mr Banks said 36 gallons of beer were drunk.

The tipple of the day was a specially brewed beer created by South Elmsall’s Chin Chin Brewing Company in memory of the Lofthouse Seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 200 people joined the service at Outwood Parish Church

Mr Banks was at the pit that night in a neighbouring tunnel.

Ahead of the commemoration, he said: “He said: “At about 2.20am there was a surging wind that knocked us over.

“All the air turned. I'd never experienced anything like it and I will never forget it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The water flooded in like it would if you pulled the plug out of a bath – three million gallons of water, rock and sludge.

“I'll never forget that night as long as I live.”

Part of the commemoration was held at pit wheels in Outwood and Lofthouse over the weekend

A pipe band took part in the service and was followed by a brass band and choir at Outwood Memorial Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Banks, centre