Presents for sick children at Pinderfields are being requested by a community leader.

Each year Zoe Gaitley, who runs Hair ‘N’ Beauty on Castleford’s Smawthorne Lane collects gifts to be delivered.

Zoe Gaitley with her collection of gifts at Pinderfields Hospital in 2018.

She will be dropping them off on December 16 so unwrapped gifts can be delivered to the shop before then.

Visit Hair 'N' Beauty on Facebook for more information.