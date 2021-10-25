Community backs pub conversion into diner and shop

Fifty people wrote to Wakefield Council offering their support to convert the old Rock Inn in Glass Houghton which shut its door earlier this year.

Although there are no in-depth details, the plans submitted by Mohammed Haroon Ahmed were for a small diner, with a bar and lounge area, plus a shop - mooted to be a sweet shop - on the site on Rock Hill.

The plans show a function room would also be available on the first floor.

The Rock Inn.

Among the letters of support, one said: "As a neighbour, having the pub there caused great worry at times with antisocial drunken idiots - I didn't feel safe taking my dog and children out on weekend evenings.

"The proposed plan for a shop, which I believe will be a candy store, and a diner, will create a much more family-friendly environment around our estate.

"This also creates the opportunity for more jobs, more money into our local economy and somewhere safe for the youth of our area to stay out of trouble."

Another wrote: "I can't see any reason why this would be a negative, it brings jobs to the community, puts Castleford on the map with something new."

Despite dozens of letter of support, there were also six letter of objections, mainly citing problems around parking and additional traffic.

But council planners said the idea was acceptable before approving the application.