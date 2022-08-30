Community celebrates the return of Notton Gala 2022

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the fun was had a Notton Gala at the weekend.

It’s first event since 2019, the gala had everything visitors could want on a bank holiday weekend from Irish dancers, a dog show, amusements and activities for children and a number of trade and village stalls.

There were raffles with plenty of prizes up for grabs, refreshments, live music, stalls and as much tea, coffee and cake as visitors could enjoy.

All proceeds from the event will go to the village to allow them to continue their long-standing support of both Barnsley and Wakefield hospices.

There were lots of rides and fun to be enjoyed for all ages.

The dog show was a hit with spectators.

Live music filled the air as people enjoyed the gala.