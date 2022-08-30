Community celebrates the return of Notton Gala 2022
The wonderful community event of Notton Gala was back at the weekend with a whole host of fun.
By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:21 pm
It’s first event since 2019, the gala had everything visitors could want on a bank holiday weekend from Irish dancers, a dog show, amusements and activities for children and a number of trade and village stalls.
There were raffles with plenty of prizes up for grabs, refreshments, live music, stalls and as much tea, coffee and cake as visitors could enjoy.
All proceeds from the event will go to the village to allow them to continue their long-standing support of both Barnsley and Wakefield hospices.
Most Popular
-
1
Proud parents of ‘amazing and hard working’ Alfie McCraw collect his GCSE results
-
2
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Wakefield crash
-
3
Leeds Festival death: Family pay tribute to teenage boy who died after falling ill at music festival
-
4
Arrested man kept razor blades in his mouth, Leeds Crown Court told
-
5
Latest food hygiene ratings: 9 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings