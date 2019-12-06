Community comes up trumps as the first Christmas hampers have been delivered to Children First Hubs

After all of the hard work by the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry supported by the Express, the first of the Xmas hampers have now been delivered to the Children First Hubs.

This annual appeal to Express readers, local businesses and the public in general has once again come up trumps.

Food, money and finished hampers poured into the CAP Warehouse on Market Street and it has all been converted into 1,000 hampers to be donated to families in the greater Wakefield area who are in need of some support to help them have a merry Xmas.

After packing the hampers the volunteers moved them from CAP to the Kinsley factory of Camel Concrete where the owner, Mark Jeffries and his team, stored them prior to them going out to the hubs.

Mark, a member of the Rotary Club said, “This is a really worthwhile appeal so my team and I were all keen to help in any way we could.

“Storing the hampers was easy and enabled the deliveries to be loaded and despatched from our secure factory. “

Bob Guard, from the rotary club, said: “It takes an awful lot of organisation, effort and money to put together the logistics to make this happen.

“CAP and the Rotary Club spend weeks in the organisation and collection to ensure that when the time comes there is enough food to be able to fulfil the target.

“However, we also need the generosity and support of companies, schools, organisations and individuals so that the target can be met.

“Well done to everyone involved, including all of the generous readers of the Express, who have once again this year shown their generosity in helping the appeal and to make it such a success.”