The Community Foundation Wakefield District is appealing to readers of the Wakefield Express and Pontefract & Castleford Express to once again choose their ultimate winner in its annual Unsung Heroes awards.
The campaign shines a light on people in the district who work tirelessly and selflessly to make the lives of other people better in some way.
The foundation’s judging panel chose ten finalists from the ninety nominations received. Votes are now welcome to determine who should receive the People’s Choice award.
Murray Edwards, Community Foundation Wakefield District’s executive director, said: “We received an unprecedented number of nominations this year, and each one showed just how much of an impact local volunteers are making across our district.
"It’s been a real pleasure to spend time with all of our finalists.
"A short film detailing the nature of their nominations will be shown at the Unsung Heroes award ceremony, which will take place at Wakefield Cathedral on October 6.”
Here are the 10 finalists.
The closing date for voting is Friday, September 22.
Tickets for the Unsung Heroes awards ceremony are still available, which includes a three-course dinner. For more information, visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk
1. Julie Green
Julie is the founder of Bless, an organisation based in Upton that runs a plethora of workshops, classes and social events for local residents of all ages, many of which are elderly and isolated. ‘She works so hard and is well known and respected in the community. She is always friendly and approachable, with a lovely big smile. Julie has a genuine desire to improve the lives of others and is making a big difference to so many.’ Photo: s
2. Laura Katie Jones
Laura runs a number of cheerleading classes in Normanton for children—from toddlers to teens. She was herself a cheerleader from a young age and you can clearly see the passion she holds for the activity. ‘Laura does all the music, and all the choreography. She teaches the classes around her full-time job, and throughout performance season she will even hold extra sessions. The children all adore her.’ Photo: s
3. James Bradley
James is not someone who stands still for long. He is a volunteer for many different causes and organisations across the Wakefield district, around his full-time job supporting children with special needs. These include the Forget-Me-Not Hospice, the CGCC Food Bank and the Boy’s Brigade in Ossett. ‘He never stops, he’s just incredible!’ Photo: s
4. Mark Roberts
Mark, who runs the boxing club at the Monica Graham Centre in Kettlethorpe, received the most nominations. Together with his amazing team of helpers, Mark makes a huge impact on the lives of the young men and women he supports. ‘Mark is absolutely committed to giving young people a sense of purpose and a feeling of achievement. He puts them on a positive path and never looks for praise or thanks.’ Photo: s