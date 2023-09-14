1 . Julie Green

Julie is the founder of Bless, an organisation based in Upton that runs a plethora of workshops, classes and social events for local residents of all ages, many of which are elderly and isolated. ‘She works so hard and is well known and respected in the community. She is always friendly and approachable, with a lovely big smile. Julie has a genuine desire to improve the lives of others and is making a big difference to so many.’ Photo: s