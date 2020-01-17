Community help keep Carr Gate litter free

Community spirit is alive and well in Carr Gate.

Last year a group of people living in the area got together and set up a residents’ association.

The Carr Gates Residents’ Association (CGRA) is now an active group within the community and since formation it has organised a number of events in the local neighbourhood: a leaflet with events over the coming three months was delivered last week to all local residents within the Carr Gate area.

There are a range of activities ranging from a monthly Book Club, a monthly walk club, scheduled litter picks and a Plant Pot Festival on March 29.

The first event of the new year, the local litter pick, was blighted by the rain but it didn’t stop a small intrepid bunch from walking up Old Bradford Road to the Garden Centre and back down the bypass at Jct41 where they amassed 20 bags of rubbish.

Julie Daughtrey the chair of the CGRA was pleased with the result and said: “The first impression a lot of people get of Wakefield is coming off the M1 at Jct41 and driving down the bypass.

“If it is littered with rubbish it reflects badly on all of us.

“The CGRA is indebted to WMDC Streetscene team who provide the picking equipment and also come and take away the pile of rubbish that is collected”.

The next litter pick is on Saturday February 29- Leap Year Day.