Community heroes celebrated at annual WDH awards

Tenants, residents and community groups were among the winners at an awards ceremony to celebrate the people who give back to their communities.

The WDH’s annual Love Where You Live Awards grand final, held at Wakefield’s Cedar Court Hotel, celebrated local community heroes who make the Wakefield district a better place to live.

This year’s winners were Community Group - Tiny Hands Baby Bank, Working with Older People - Kettlethorpe Friendship Group, Digital in the Community - Bag Fairies, Community Champion - Maureen Rishworth, Arts and Culture - El Dance Studios, Young Achiever - Nytias Spence, and Best Garden - Alfred Davis.

WDH’s chief executive Andy Wallhead, said: “Our Love Where You Live Awards have been a bigger and better success than ever before, with a record-breaking number of votes cast for people and groups who make Wakefield a wonderful place for everyone.”