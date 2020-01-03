Community meal brings festive spirit to Hemsworth

A free Christmas meal helped bring the festive spirit to Hemsworth.

Organisers Janet Askham, Joanne Hampton and Gemma Kirkham invited more than 70 people to the lunch on December 23, many of whom would have been spending Christmas alone without the support of their community.

Spirited: More than 70 people attended the event at Hemsworth Community Centre.

Janet said: “It went so smoothly, we were so pleased with how it went. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“Everyone seemed to love it, helpers and all our guests. We couldn’t have done this without the help of so many amazing people.”

As well as the meal, guests were treated to performances by local singers and gift bags from Joanne’s Little Bags of Kindness charity group, who provide treats and essentials to those in hospital.

Janet also thanked the local companies and businesses who supported the meal, including Jason Begg from Kinsley Greyhound Stadium, who prepared and cooked the meal, and businesses including Tingeys Taxis, Premier Meat, Wetherspoons and Shelton’s Bakery for their donations.