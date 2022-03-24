Community of crafters in Ackworth

Some of the members of the Craft Inn at Ackworth

If you’d walked past Carole’s house in Ackworth during the lockdown,you’d see that the surrounding stone wall was lined with handcrafted goods.

Carole, along with her elderly mother and willing friends, were helping the village raise enough money to send a local boy to America for treatment, as well as collecting toiletries for the NHS.

Every few days the wall would empty. They worked hard to keep the goods coming; the rainbow badges, needlework motifs, the multi-coloured masks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior of the Craft Inn

Carole said: “It was crazy. “My friends and I could hardly keep up. Every day we were making something. The honesty box was always full!”

It was then Carole began to dream of creating a crafting community, where the goods sold would be quality, handmade crafts created by local artisans.

Soon the seed of the idea took root. Why not expand her engraving workshop that was already set up in the grounds of her house and invite local, gifted artisans in to sell their wares, share their skills and hold workshops?

Initially Carole worried whether any of the makers would be interested and if there would be enough of them in Ackworth to make the proposition viable.

The answer to both questions was a resounding, yes.

In any street or lane in the UK there is a wealth of talent: wood carvers, knitters, metal workers, needle-felters, sewing and needlecraft artists, painters, decoupage, writers, macramé, glass workers - the list is huge.

Many are happy hobbyists but for others, to be able to sell their work in a ‘real’ shop is a huge opportunity.

In late October 2021 after an enormous effort by Carole, friends, and her husband Rob, Craft Inn, Ackworth opened its doors for the first time with seven members of the collective; within two weeks that had grown to ten.

Four months later and the collective now stands at a very healthy 15 members - all of them women.

Craft Inn, Ackworth, is an independent collective - no commission is taken on goods sold. Each member pays a tiny amount for the use of a shelf (or two) and spends three hours a week working at the shop.

Carole said: “It would be wonderful to attract tutors who teach unusual crafts and hopefully, to see Craft Inn become a part of the community, a safe and welcoming place to visit…’

“The team effort from everyone here and the local support has been staggering. I love the sense of collaboration between us all.”

Inside the Craft Inn, the welcoming space is filled with colour and light; windows gleam with handmade pieces of glass, while cabinets are filled with a range of needle felt, hand-painted peg toys, handmade biscuits; jewellery, knitwear, Harris tweed capes and bags and so much more.

There’s also a local independent children’s author, handmade cards, presents and gifts to suit all pockets. Workshops take place throughout the year.

Craft Inn can be found at 18 Wakefield Road, Ackworth and it is open from 9am to 3pm seven days a week.