Community spreads the festive spirit by offering dozens of pensioners free meals this Christmas

Dozens of pensioners will be offered free meals this Christmas as part of a community effort to spread the festive spirit.

The free meal has been organised by a team of good Samaritans led by Janet Askham.

The team have organised donations from local hotels, shops and butchers and have even managed to secure the services of the head chef at Kinsley Greyhound Stadium, who will prepare the meal on December 23.

Janet said: “I’m a big believer in looking after your children and looking after your elderly.

“You don’t realise how much organising it takes. I started organising it in January.

“I had to get the room first and then I had to start thinking about the rest.

“We wanted it as close to Christmas as we could get it. Quite a few are coming who would be on their own.

“Nobody’s ever done this before in Hemsworth, we’ve never had anything like this.”

In total, 70 people have been invited to the meal, with individuals and couples from across Hemsworth, Fitzwilliam and Kinsley expected to attend.

Joanne Hampton, who has helped to organise the dinner alongside Gemma Kirkham, said she believed it would “make Christmas” for many of those in attendance.

She said: “Thank you to all those that have helped us. I want to thank Maurice Allen Butchers, Sheltons Bakery, Dempsey Dyer, Tingeys Taxis and everyone else who has donated.

“A lot of older people are on their own, they’re lonely and to be close with people of their own age lets them know that somebody cares.”