Community stand together to 'save our Iron Giant'

A community is standing together to save a famous landmark that they affectionately call their protector.

People living in Gawthorpe have started a campaign to save the village's water tower - known locally as the Iron Giant.

Gawthorpe Water Tower stands tall at the highest peak.

The action was started after Yorkshire Water confirmed it can no longer afford to maintain or repair the tower.

Chris Burley, organiser of the campaign, said: "We originally planned to paint the tower, but after finding out it needs substantial repairs that isn't possible so now we will save it."

Mr Burley has made an application for the tower to be listed, this will then allow funding for the repairs to be completed.

He said: "I will do anything I can to keep the tower alive and everyone wants to see it restored.

"Everyone knows when you drive down the M1 and you see the tower your home, it is iconic."

Gawthorpe Water Tower was built between 1922 and 1928 standing 55m tall.

A Facebook group has been set up to campaign with hundreds posting their memories of the tower.

One said: "I walk past it every night, it brings back so many memories."

And another said: "It is an Ossett landmark, people coming home to Ossett from several different directions know they are home when they see the tower."

"It is our Iron Giant - he protects and watches over us all, he needs saving."

