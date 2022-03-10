Community turns out in force to object to 450-homes plan
A community meeting saw more than 85 people turnout as opposition against hundreds of homes in Altofts continues to mount.
Taylor Wimpey will soon submit plans for the 450 houses on land at Altofts Hall Farm, off Station Road.
In excess of 1,800 have signed an online petition against the idea, but those not on the internet were given the chance to discuss their thoughts at Altofts Church Hall on Sunday.
Allison Lund, of Altofts Community Action Group, said: “We had no idea whether five people or 50 people would attend, but in the end, over 85 people of various ages came through the door to find out more, which is testament to how our community can pull together.”
Once the combined paper and online petition reaches 2,000 it will be submitted to the planning department.
The plans, for a mix of family homes, are due to be sent into Wakefield Council, and a decision made at a later date.