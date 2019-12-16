Concern for missing Castleford woman, 44, not seen for a week

Police are appealing for information on a Castleford woman who has been missing for 10 days.

Amanda Dodsworth, 44, was last seen on Grange Road, close to the Fryston area of the town, since Friday, December 6.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Ms Dodsworth is described as a white female, around 5ft4 tall, of skinny build with dyed black hair.

She was last seen wearing black Nike Air Max trainers with a yellow or orange tick, blue tracksuit trousers and a blue jacket with red and white stripes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 116 of December 6.