Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Wakefield.

Elizabeth Tolson, 22, was last seen on Fewston Avenue, Eastmoor, yesterday (Monday, January 13).

Ms Tolson is described as a white female with blonde hair and is around 5ft1.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1802 of 13 January or use the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus.