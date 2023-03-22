Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, aged 12, and Murad Buazam, aged 13, were reported missing separately from their home addresses yesterday evening.

Mohammed is described as Asian male, 4ft 9ins with short brown hair, wearing a grey Napapijri anorak, blue tracksuit bottoms and black, red and white Nike Jordan trainers.

Murad is described as Asian male, 5ft tall with short brown hair and is believed to be wearing blue trousers and a black coat.

Both teenagers are known to use public transport, in particular the rail network and it is believed they may be trying to travel out of West Yorkshire.

They have links to South Yorkshire, Cambridgeshire, and London.

