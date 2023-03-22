News you can trust since 1852
Concern for welfare of two Wakefield teenagers missing from home

Police are appealing for information to find two missing teenagers from Wakefield who are believed to be together.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT

Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, aged 12, and Murad Buazam, aged 13, were reported missing separately from their home addresses yesterday evening.

Mohammed is described as Asian male, 4ft 9ins with short brown hair, wearing a grey Napapijri anorak, blue tracksuit bottoms and black, red and white Nike Jordan trainers.

Murad is described as Asian male, 5ft tall with short brown hair and is believed to be wearing blue trousers and a black coat.

Both teenagers are known to use public transport, in particular the rail network and it is believed they may be trying to travel out of West Yorkshire.

They have links to South Yorkshire, Cambridgeshire, and London.

Officers are concerned over their welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen both teenagers in the Wakefield or travelling on public transport is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1934 of 21 March.

