Concerns for missing Joan Walker, 84, from Knottingley

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman from Knottingley.

Joan Walker, aged 84, was last seen at around 12.45pm today in the Ingram Crescent area.

She is described as around 5ft with shoulder length, grey, unkempt hair. When she was last seen, Joan was wearing a long grey jacket with a fur hood, a blue jumper, a white collar under her jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

Officers are growing concerned for Joan’s welfare.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Joan or anyone who has any information on Joan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 702 of 11/10.