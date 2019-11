Police are urgently appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing man from Dewsbury.

Colin Vasey, aged 89, was reported missing from his home address yesterday (November 18).

Mr Vasey is possibly wearing pyjamas and a dark blue dressing gown.

Officers are concerned for Colin's welfare.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.