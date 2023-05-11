Nadeem Ahmed has returned as Opposition leader on the local authority, less than two years after being ousted from the role by party colleagues.

Coun Ahmed, councillor for Wakefield South, was elected unopposed at a meeting of Tory councillors on Monday evening (May 9).

He replaces Coun Tony Hames, who has led the group since since last November, when former leader Tony Homewood quit the party to sit as an independent.

Coun Ahmed was leader of the Tory group from 2014 until July 2021, when he resigned following a vote of no confidence.

The ousting happened months after the party recorded its best local election results in Wakefield for many years, taking six seats from Labour and increasing the tally of elected members to 17.

That figure has since dwindled to just seven after the Conservatives were unable to defend all four of their seats up for election last week, combined with other councillors leaving the party to sit as independents.

In contrast, Labour increased its grip on the council and now holds 49 of 63 seats.

Speaking after his appointment was officially confirmed, Coun Ahmed told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Everyone knows how serious I am when it comes to matters for Wakefield people.

“The fact is that I am the longest serving Conservative councillor for the Wakefield district.

“The election results were absolutely appalling for us.

“It’s time for a heavyweight to come in and fight Labour. That is what I was known for and I will do that again.

Coun Ahmed add: “When I left, the Conservative group was at its peak. It’s time to bring that back.

“Labour knows that and they are already running scared.

“Despite their numbers, they know they have got a fight on their hands.

“Council meetings are not going to be as easy as they want them to be from now on.”

Coun Ahmed said he hopes to persuade the independent councillors who left the party to return to the Tory benches in the council chamber.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned the door is open for them to return to the Conservative group.

“I’m more than willing to do that.

“They were elected as Conservatives and I have never had any personal issues with any of them.”

Referring to his party’s dismal local election results, Coun Ahmed said: “We have a serious cost of living crisis and people naturally blame the national government.

“It’s costing me, you, everybody, more to buy groceries.

“It’s costing us more in interest payments. It’s costing us more in gas and electric.

“People naturally blame the government on this issue.

“The Conservative Party nationally has suffered the consequences of some things that are out of its control, such as the Ukraine war and the price of gas and fuel.

“We need to start making people feel that there is an end to this in sight.”

Outlining the group’s priorities on local issues, Coun Ahmed said: “Labour have taken the mick out of the electorate with council tax rises.

“They have done for a number of years.

“I don’t want to see people paying more council tax.

“As a Conservative, I think the money is better left in their own pockets.

“Wakefield people need to see a return on the extra council tax they are paying. They need to see investment. It’s the number one issue.

“We have taken away two hours’ free parking in Wakefield. I don’t think that’s right.

“We will be arguing to bring that back.”

Coun Ahmed said anti-social behaviour, transport, planning, and the district’s markets would also be high on the local Tory agenda over the next year.

He said: “”We have got developments that are taking place in Wakefield which are a quick money win for the council.

“But they are covering the greenbelt. It is Wakefield’s greenbelt, not the council’s greenbelt.

“Where are the doctor’s surgeries? Where are the school places? There is no planning.

Coun Ahmed continued: “Wakefield is a historic city. It has not had a proper market for years.

“Wakefield Council destroyed that. I will be arguing for that to be returned.

“I want to see Horbury and Ossett get a train station again and an expansion at Sandal and Agbrigg to help commuters.

“I am a family man and I want people to feel safe going into Wakefield city centre without being confronted by aggressive beggars and people high on spice.

“The council needs to take a lead on that and work with local businesses and sort out Wakefield city centre.

“When I ask my kids if they want to go into Wakefield city centre, they tell me they would rather go to Meadowhall or into Leeds.

“I am not rubbishing Wakefield, but we have seen the city centre decline and the council can’t just keep blaming everybody else for that.