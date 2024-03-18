Construction of 120-bed hotel at derelict former Westgate rail station could start in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council bought the old Westgate station in April last year as part of major city centre regeneration plans.

The derelict site is expected to be transformed to include a 120-bed hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme also includes building “high quality” offices at Pemberton House which also occupies the land.

The old Wakefield Westgate rail station site has been derelict for more than ten years.

Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said ground surveys have been carried out at the site.

He added: “The next stage will be to market the site to interested hotel developers.

“Construction is expected to start on site late 2025 or early 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council wants the development to “attract businesses back to the city centre” and “reverse the trend of out-of-town locations.”

It bought the site for nearly £600,000 following an agreement with Network Rail.

The project could create more than 700 jobs, including 130 at the hotel.

The purchase is being funded through a £24.9m government Towns Deal grant allocated in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award has funded other projects including the Tileyard North development and a new home for Wakefield’s library and museum.

Wakefield Civic Society have also welcomed the plans.

Society president Kevin Trickett previously said: “Wakefield suffers from not having a quality hotel in the city centre.”

The station ceased operations in 2013 when a new station on Mulberry Way was completed.