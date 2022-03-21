Construction underway at new retirement development in Ossett - named after well-known historical figure, Joshua Whitaker

Developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, has started work on its forthcoming collection of Retirement Living Plus apartments in Ossett, designed for the over 70s.

With work now underway at the site on New Street, the luxury apartments will be available for off-plan sales in Spring 2022. McCarthy Stone expect to welcome its first homeowners in Autumn 2022.

A new report by Homes for Later Living has revealed that retirement housing creates more local economic value and more local jobs than any other type of residential development.

It is also estimated that those living in a typical retirement development, such as Whitaker Grange, will generate £550,000 of spending per year, with £347,000 going to local shops on the high street.

This will in turn help to support retail jobs, keep amenities open and give a vital boost to the local economy in Ossett.

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “Our forthcoming site in Ossett has already attracted significant levels of early interest from local people.

"Now more than ever we all want to feel safe and secure in our homes and for many of us, lockdown has made us reassess our housing needs. We are seeing more retirees deciding to downsize their home to something lower maintenance.

Joshua Whitaker was the owner of Croft House, which stood on the site for 109 years.

"Whitaker Grange is the ideal choice for local people in and around Ossett looking to maintain their independence for longer and to have more time to spend doing the things they love.

"Residents also benefit from an on-site support team and staff on site 24 hours a day. With construction well underway I would encourage those interested to get in touch now so they can be among the first to receive updates and event invitations.”

Mr Whitaker was active in promoting the town of Ossett and was a key figure in supporting railway schemes to link the town to its neighbours. In his later years he was appointed a justice of the peace for the West Riding.

McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living Plus development, Whitaker Grange will have much to offer those looking to retire to Ossett.

There will be an on-site bistro which will serve freshly prepared meals and snacks; socialise in the communal garden or lounge, and relax knowing that there is 24-hour staffing, an emergency call system in every apartment should assistance be needed; and that all exterior maintenance to your home is taken care of.

Residents will also receive one hours extra domestic support weekly such as help with cleaning or laundry -completely flexible to their needs. There is even a guest suite for when family and friends come to stay.

Apartments at Whitaker Grange will be available for purchase outright, as well to rent, with flexible rental options if preferred.