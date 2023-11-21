Consultation launched over plans to redraw Wakefield Council ward boundaries

A ten-week consultation has been launched over plans to redraw the political map in Wakefield.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has decided that the number of councillors in the district will remain at the current number of 63.

But the commission has decided that the ward boundaries will be reviewed in order to make sure councillors represent the same number of electors.

The commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries.

It wants to hear from residents and organisations about what they think about their local area.

Commission chair, Prof Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Wakefield to help us.

“We are starting to draw up new wards for Wakefield.

“We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities.

“We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.”

The outcome of the review will be implemented in 2026 with ‘all-out’ district council elections.

Wakefield Council was last reviewed in 2003, when it was decided that there should be 63 Councillors.

Ward boundaries and councillor numbers have not changed during the intervening period.

A report says: “Although council size has not changed since the 2003 review, the district has experienced population growth of 8.6 per cent between the 2011 and 2021 censuses.

“Forecasts indicate that the electorate will continue to increase reaching 289,712 by 2029.”

The commission will use local views to help it draw up proposals for new ward boundaries.

There will be a further round of consultation once the commission has drawn up those proposals.

Prof Mellors added: “It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”