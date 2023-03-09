The scheme has divided opinion among residents living near to the site on Colorado Way.

Petitions both against and in support of the scheme have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal is for nine commercial units and two buildings to be used for car sales “incorporating green roofs, green walling and renewable energy technologies.” The proposal also includes external alterations and landscaping.

The scheme has divided opinion among residents living near to the site on Colorado Way.

The site would have 66 car parking spaces.

The commercial units would operate between the hours of 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car sales buildings would operate between the hours of 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

The proposal has attracted 53 letters of objection.

The proposal is for nine commercial units and two buildings to be used for car sales “incorporating green roofs, green walling and renewable energy technologies.” The proposal also includes external alterations and landscaping.

Concerns include the new businesses would lead to an increase in noise and loss and privacy for people in nearby homes on Merefield Way, Canon Street and South View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections have also been raised over the potential harm to wildlife as trees have been removed from the site.

Others claim Glasshoughton is already overdeveloped and the scheme would be better located within empty units in Castleford town centre.

A total of 43 letters of support have been submitted.

Those in favour say the proposals will help to regenerate the area and reduce existing crime problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others have praised the “professional-looking finish” of the proposed development and welcome eco-friendly elements, including solar panels, green roofs and electric vehicle charging points.

Richard Forster, ward councillor for Castleford and Glasshoughton, has objected to the proposal, stating: “The main issue is the significant impact that the proposals for the workspaces will have on the homes and lives of the residents whose gardens back directly onto it.

“From the information I have been told, whilst the applicant proposes to apply plants to the walls to soften the appearance it does not get away from the problem that the buildings will be possibly the same height as their homes.

“They are also worried that, given their homes face north, it will make their homes very dark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s environmental health team, however, considers the proposals to be acceptable.

A report states: “It is considered by officers that there would be no harmful noise or disturbance, subject to controls on the requested use of the buildings.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, the report adds: “The proposed development will have a small scale impact with regard to providing new jobs and investment in the district and will assist in meeting the Council’s wider objectives to regenerate areas and provide jobs and growth for the district.

“The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad