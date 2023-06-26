Controversial plans for commercial units and car sales business in Glasshoughton approved

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee gave the project the go-ahead three months after the scheme was turned down.

The development includes nine commercial units and two buildings to be used for car sales.

In March, a member of the committee described the scheme as “morally not right” because of the potential impact it could have for nearby residents.

Petitions both against and in support of the scheme have been submitted.

The scheme has divided opinion among residents living near to the site on Colorado Way.

Concerns include the new businesses would lead to an increase in noise and loss and privacy for people in nearby homes on Merefield Way, Canon Street and South View.

Those in favour say the proposals will help to regenerate the area and reduce existing crime problems.

A meeting heard that the applicant, businessman Manish Nakra, had amended the plans by reducing the height of the car sales business and two of the commercial units.

Part of the site has also been redesigned to increase the distance from nearby homes.

A total of 66 car parking spaces will be created at the site.

Local resident Deborah Lill spoke at the meeting on behalf of those opposed to the scheme.

She said: “We feel that the changes do not go far enough to address the overbearing impact.”

Ms Lill told councillors that residents “had not been taken seriously” during the long-running issue and feared further development at the site in the future

She added: “Once the site has been completed and the businesses move in, what happens then? That’s what worries us.”

“We don’t want to have to come back here.

“What we want you to understand is that every time this happens we go through anxiety and worry.

“People are moving out because they can’t cope any longer with this protracted process.”

James Robert, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “We are all aware of the concerns of residents and can understand why they would be worried.

“We have tried very hard to engage with residents to explain the plans and work with them.

“We have done everything we can while also making the scheme viable for the developer.

“The stress that has been experienced by the residents, in terms of this coming back and back again, I think are shared by eveyone.

“We are on the same page about wanting this drawn to a conclusion.”