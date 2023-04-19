News you can trust since 1852
Cooking up a treat: Wakefield Hospice expands its popular Walton-based bistro

Wakefield Hospice has expanded its first off-site cafe, Books and Bistro based in Walton, just six months after its launch.

By Shawna Healey
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Located in Charles Waterton House, the café was originally housed inside the Walton Community Library, but has now added to this space with the takeover of the adjacent ground-floor area in the building, more than doubling its previous floor space.

Alongside the change in size, the café has also experienced a brand refresh and name change, here on being known as WH Kitchen at The Grove.

The ‘WH Kitchen’ brand covers all of Wakefield Hospice’s catering solutions, including their external catering and the hiring of its catering trailer (The Munchkin), whilst ‘The Grove’ links with a nearby residential area of the same name.

WH Kitchen catering lead, Andrea Mudd, and catering assistant, Billie Hawkridge.WH Kitchen catering lead, Andrea Mudd, and catering assistant, Billie Hawkridge.
Jess Lees, business development manager at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to have expanded our catering offering by utilising the extra space available at Charles Waterton House – this will provide us with a fantastic opportunity to grow our customer base and in turn raise more funds for local hospice care here in Wakefield.

“We have received some really positive feedback over our first half a year of trading, and as we look ahead to the summer months it is a great time for us to be able to offer more room for our visitors, whether coming with friends and family, on a dog walk or simply visiting the library for a coffee and a good read.

“We pride ourselves on offering quality, tasty and affordable dishes, serving up weekly specials, afternoon tea and seasonal favourites through to those much loved traditional breakfast dishes, sandwiches and jacket potatoes.

“Our Kitchen team also whip up a variety of homemade desserts each week, the perfect end to your meal or perfect choice to complement one of our speciality coffees.”

WH Kitchen at The Grove is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.WH Kitchen at The Grove is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.
Alongside the food and drink offering, the Kitchen also sells a range of homeware, cards and accessories.

WH Kitchen is just one of the ways Wakefield Hospice has diversified its income streams in order to provide high quality palliative care, free of charge.

WH Kitchen @ The Grove is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.

For more information visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/WHKitchen or on Facebook.

