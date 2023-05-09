News you can trust since 1852
Coronation concert: Volunteers from Wakefield's Penny Appeal watch Katy Perry, Take That, and Lionel Richie perform for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

Volunteers from Wakefield’s British Muslim charity, Penny Appeal, have attended the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

By Shawna Healey
Published 9th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Sehr Ameen, Fiza Janjua, and Aysha Asghar Ali were honoured to represent the international humanitarian charity charity at the once in a lifetime event.

The concert on Sunday May 7 took place a day after the Westminster Abbey coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, and featured performances by some of the biggest stars in the UK.

Aysha Asghar Ali, of Bradford, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to attend the King’s Coronation Concert in Windsor.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That were among the stars who performed at King Charles's coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That were among the stars who performed at King Charles's coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That were among the stars who performed at King Charles's coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
"It was an amazing experience to watch some of the biggest stars perform in front of the newly crowned King, and we feel honoured to have been a part of it."

The event featured performances from a variety of artists, including Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel who performed You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The volunteers from Penny Appeal were inspired by the event and are looking forward to continuing their work in the community.

Fiza Janjua, who is also from Bradford, added: "We were inspired by the amazing performances and the sense of community that was present at the event.

Wakefield-based Penny Appeal volunteers Fiza and Aysha at the King's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.Wakefield-based Penny Appeal volunteers Fiza and Aysha at the King's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
Wakefield-based Penny Appeal volunteers Fiza and Aysha at the King's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

"It's wonderful to see people coming together to celebrate such a special occasion, and we are proud to have represented Penny Appeal at the event."

Penny Appeal was founded by Wakefield’s Adeem Younis in 2009 and provides a range of life-saving projects in 60 countries worldwide, reaching over 150 million beneficiaries in the last 14 years.

