Coronation concert: Volunteers from Wakefield's Penny Appeal watch Katy Perry, Take That, and Lionel Richie perform for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla
Volunteers from Wakefield’s British Muslim charity, Penny Appeal, have attended the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
Sehr Ameen, Fiza Janjua, and Aysha Asghar Ali were honoured to represent the international humanitarian charity charity at the once in a lifetime event.
The concert on Sunday May 7 took place a day after the Westminster Abbey coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, and featured performances by some of the biggest stars in the UK.
Aysha Asghar Ali, of Bradford, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to attend the King’s Coronation Concert in Windsor.
"It was an amazing experience to watch some of the biggest stars perform in front of the newly crowned King, and we feel honoured to have been a part of it."
The event featured performances from a variety of artists, including Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel who performed You’ll Never Walk Alone.
The volunteers from Penny Appeal were inspired by the event and are looking forward to continuing their work in the community.
Fiza Janjua, who is also from Bradford, added: "We were inspired by the amazing performances and the sense of community that was present at the event.
"It's wonderful to see people coming together to celebrate such a special occasion, and we are proud to have represented Penny Appeal at the event."
Penny Appeal was founded by Wakefield’s Adeem Younis in 2009 and provides a range of life-saving projects in 60 countries worldwide, reaching over 150 million beneficiaries in the last 14 years.