The castle has been transformed into a sea of red, white and blue as it hosts a right royal party in honour of the new monarch.

A big screen will show live BBC coverage of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey from 11am.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable landmark will be the focal point for Wakefield’s Coronation celebrations.

Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III

“It will be wonderful for our local communities to mark the historic occasion together.”

The historic landmark is one of only 30 venues nationwide to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the historic event.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Elsewhere, the cathedral will also host a live screening of the ceremony from 11am, with a full peal of its bells at 4pm.

Across the district, libraries will be decorated for the occasion and will be hosting some “Right Royal Activities” throughout the bank holiday.

Many street parties are also set to take place.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: “There are so many ways to get involved and celebrate the Coronation.

