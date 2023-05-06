News you can trust since 1852
Coronation excitement building as crowds gather at Pontefract Castle to watch live screening of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey

Crowds are gathering at Pontefract Castle and Wakefield Cathedral to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By Dominic Brown
Published 6th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 10:41 BST

The castle has been transformed into a sea of red, white and blue as it hosts a right royal party in honour of the new monarch.

A big screen will show live BBC coverage of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey from 11am.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable landmark will be the focal point for Wakefield’s Coronation celebrations.

Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III
Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III
“It will be wonderful for our local communities to mark the historic occasion together.”

The historic landmark is one of only 30 venues nationwide to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the historic event.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III
Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III

Elsewhere, the cathedral will also host a live screening of the ceremony from 11am, with a full peal of its bells at 4pm.

Across the district, libraries will be decorated for the occasion and will be hosting some “Right Royal Activities” throughout the bank holiday.

Many street parties are also set to take place.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: “There are so many ways to get involved and celebrate the Coronation.

Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III
Crowds gathering at Pontefract Castle to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III
"We hope everyone has a great weekend.”

