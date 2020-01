Wakefield Coroner's officers are appealing for information after the death of a man who lived in Durkar, Wakefield.

They are hoping to trace relatives of Christopher Topham, aged 66, who died on January 23 of natural causes.

Wakefield Coroner's officers are appealing for relatives of the man to contact them.

Anyone with any information regarding relatives of Mr Topham are asked to contact Coroner's Officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.