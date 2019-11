A coroner is appealing for help in finding the family of a Wakefield man who died in hospital.

Ernest Shaves, also known as Michael Bapty, died in Pinderfields General Hospital on Friday, November 15.

The 59-year-old died of natural causes.

He is believed to have brothers or other family in the Leeds area.

Mr Shaves' relatives are asked to contact Eastern Area Officer Mandy Sampson on 01924 292301.