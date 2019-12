A coroner's office is appealing for information to help trace the relatives of a woman from Ossett.

Margaret Jenkins died on Monday, December 9 of natural causes.

Mrs Jenkins, 77, is believed to have relatives in the area.

Anyone with any information on Mrs Jenkins' relatives should contact Coroner's Officer Robert Wright on 01924 292301