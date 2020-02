Coroner's in Wakefield are appealing relatives of a Wakefield man to contact them.

Michael Henderson, 76, lived in the Portobello area of Wakefield, but it is believed he is originally from Barnsley.

Coroner's in Wakefield are appealing relatives of a Wakefield man to contact them.

Mr Henderson's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coroner's Officer Marie Silvester on 01924 292301