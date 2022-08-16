News you can trust since 1852
Coroner's appeal to trace relatives of Wakefield man

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Wakefield man to come forward.

By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:21 pm
Chet Eden, also known as Eric Dyson, aged 78 years of 4 Blackburn Court, Rothwell, Leeds, died on August 6.

The office is asking for help in finding any of his known relatives.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

The office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

More information is available at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/births-marriages-deaths/deaths/coroner

