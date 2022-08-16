Coroner's appeal to trace relatives of Wakefield man

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Coroner's Court

Chet Eden, also known as Eric Dyson, aged 78 years of 4 Blackburn Court, Rothwell, Leeds, died on August 6.

The office is asking for help in finding any of his known relatives.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

The office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.